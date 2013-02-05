SINGAPORE Feb 5 Weakness in the global economy
will persist for years and emerging markets may face an exodus
of capital when major economies begin to reverse accommodative
monetary policy, Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens
said on Tuesday.
"We should be prepared to further face an environment where
weaknesses and vulnerabilities persist for a while - and I am
talking years, not just months," Carstens said in a speech in
Singapore.
He said a "perfect storm" might be forming in emerging
markets as a result of massive capital flows going into some
emerging economies as well as the strong advanced economies.
"This could lead to bubbles, characterised by asset
mispricing and then face a reversal in flows as the major
advanced economies start exiting their accommodative monetary
policy stance," Carstens said.
Banco de Mexico board members unanimously decided to keep
the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent at their
monetary policy meeting last month, when they surprised analysts
by hinting they might lower rates in future.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Mexico's economy will grow
by 3.55 percent this year, with inflation running at 3.67
percent.