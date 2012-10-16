* Elementia, 46 percent-owned by Carlos Slim, plans IPO
* Launches cement firm seeking 3 pct of Mexican market
By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 A Mexican industrial
conglomerate part-owned by billionaire Carlos Slim plans to list
shares on the local exchange and is launching a cement company
that it says will be the first new entrant to the Mexican market
in 70 years.
Elementia plans an initial public offering in the medium
term, and it is opening a cement company that aims to supply 3
percent of the Mexican market by next year, Chief Executive
Eduardo Musalem said on Tuesday.
Elementia is 46 percent-owned by Slim's Grupo Carso
conglomerate, with the remaining 54 percent held
by businessman Antonio del Valle, a majority shareholder of
plastics pipe maker Mexichem, Musalem said.
Elementia, with annual sales of $1.2 billion, is backing the
new cement maker that aims to begin operating a plant in
December with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year, Musalem
said.
Slim, who Forbes ranks as the world's richest man, controls
a financial network built on telecommunications companies that
has expanded into retail, banking, construction, real estate and
mining.
The new cement maker, Cementos Fortaleza, is building a $300
million plant in Hidalgo state and will distribute cement in
about one-third of Mexico's states, mostly in the central part
of the country, Musalem said.
"It's been 70 years since the last time a cement maker
launched in the (Mexican) market," Musalem said during a press
conference.
About 85 percent of Fortaleza's initial sales will be made
in 50-kilogram bags, with the remaining 15 percent sold by the
bulk.
By 2014, the company plans to start selling ready mix and
aggregates. Elementia has quarries good for a "100-year supply,"
according to Antonio Taracena, chief executive of Fortaleza.
The firm is set to compete against market leader Cemex
, which supplies more than 60 percent of
Mexican demand. Cemex's local plants have the capacity to
produce 29.3 million metric tons a year, according to the
company's website.
Other competitors in the Mexican cement market include
Holcim Apasco, Grupo Cementos Chihuahua, Corporacion Moctezuma,
Cemento Cruz Azul and Lafarge.
Elementia has other units that produce polyethylene, copper
and aluminum, key materials in the construction field.