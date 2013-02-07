BRIEF-Nissan Group of North America says total U.S. sales for May 2017 up 3 pct
* Nissan Group of North America - total U.S. sales for May 2017 of 137,471 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, expects to spend about $700 million on capital investments this year, a company executive told analysts on a conference call.
About $525 million of that will be for maintenance and $175 million for "strategic capex," said Fernando Gonzalez, executive vice president for finance and administration.
* Nissan Group of North America - total U.S. sales for May 2017 of 137,471 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year Further company coverage:
* Ligand enters into worldwide Omniab® platform license agreement with Surface Oncology