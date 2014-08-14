MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican cement maker Cemex on Thursday said it will start building a $340 million plant in Colombia to increase production there by 22 percent to 5.5 million tons per year.

The company's Colombia-based Latam Holdings unit expects the new plant to begin producing cement in the second quarter of 2015, according to a statement.

The plant will be financed with Cemex Latam Holdings' free cash flow, Cemex said. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chris Reese)