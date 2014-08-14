UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican cement maker Cemex on Thursday said it will start building a $340 million plant in Colombia to increase production there by 22 percent to 5.5 million tons per year.
The company's Colombia-based Latam Holdings unit expects the new plant to begin producing cement in the second quarter of 2015, according to a statement.
The plant will be financed with Cemex Latam Holdings' free cash flow, Cemex said. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far