BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, said on Friday it had a second-quarter profit of $76 million, its first quarterly profit since the financial crisis in 2009.
Cemex reported net sales of $4.2 billion, up 4 percent from the April-June period last year. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock