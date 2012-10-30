Petronas' stake sale of offshore gas asset advances to second round-sources
* Global majors interested in bidding for Petronas asset-sources
MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday it will join a clean energy fund that is expected to raise $300 million through a public offer of Capital Development Certificates on Mexico's stock exchange.
Cemex said its participation in the fund would be limited to management and advisory activities, and that it will retain a minority equity stake no higher than 10 percent in sponsored projects.
* Global majors interested in bidding for Petronas asset-sources
HELSINKI, June 5 U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.