June 3 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's five biggest cement companies, plans to invest about $100 million to expand its operations in Egypt, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Monterrey-based company said "a sizable percentage" of the investment will be used to increase its capacity to use coal, pet coke, and other alternative fuels at its Assiut cement plant.

Overall, the spending plan aims to boost housing, commercial and infrastructure development in the country.