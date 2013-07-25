Australia, NZ stocks end little changed as geopolitical risks weigh
April 12 Australian shares ended little changed on Wednesday as gains in financial stocks outweighed a sell-off in some telecom companies.
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday.
The Monterrey-based company reported its loss narrowed to $152 million from $187 million in the year-earlier period.
Net sales rose 4 percent to $4 billion in the second quarter, while operating core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization also was up 4 percent to $730 million, according to a preliminary statement.
Cemex did not immediately give comparative figures for sales and operating core profit in the year-earlier period.
April 12 Australian shares ended little changed on Wednesday as gains in financial stocks outweighed a sell-off in some telecom companies.
PARIS, April 12 French oil and gas company Total said on Wednesday that its South Korean joint venture with Hanwha will invest $450 million in the group's refining and petrochemicals platform to expand capacity in order to meet growing demand from China.