MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's Cemex, one of the
world's biggest cement companies, said on Thursday its
second-quarter loss narrowed, helped by a slight increase in
sales and core profit.
The company , struggling amid the global
economic downturn and a heavy debt load from costly
acquisitions, said sales rose in the United States, Asia and
South and Central America, even as Northern Europe remained
sluggish.
Core profit, or operating earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, rose 4 percent to $730 million,
in line with analysts' expectations.
Net sales also rose 4 percent to $4 billion in the second
quarter.
Still, a loss of $52 million related to derivative positions
tied to Cemex shares , as well as higher
expenses from severance payments and asset impairments, meant
the company's loss was wider than analysts had expected.
The company reported a loss of $152 million, compared with a
$187 million loss in the year-earlier period.
Analysts, on average, expected a loss of $70 million,
according to a Reuters survey.