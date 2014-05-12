PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY May 12 The chief executive of Mexican cement maker Cemex, one of the biggest in the world, died on Monday in Madrid, the company said in a statement.
CEO Lorenzo Zambrano was 70, according to Cemex. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
Jan 23 A U.S. judge on Monday narrowed but refused to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable to investors, including dozens of portfolios from BlackRock Inc and Pacific Investment Management Co, for losses on poorly underwritten residential mortgage-backed securities.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.