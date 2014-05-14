BRIEF-AXT Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $18.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 14 Shares in Mexican cement maker Cemex fell by more than one percent in early trading on Wednesday as uncertainty persisted over who will lead the company following the death of Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano earlier this week.
Shares in the company fell by as much as 1.45 percent, before recovering slightly, as investors waited to hear who would replace Zambrano, who died on Monday in Madrid. At 1352 GMT, Cemex shares were down 0.72 percent. (Writing by Dave Graham)
* Universal health realty income trust reports 2017 first quarter financial results