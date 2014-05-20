MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY May 20 Mexican cement
maker Cemex will seek to regain its investment grade rating,
lost amid a debt-fueled acquisition spree, the company's new
Chairman Rogelio Zambrano Lozano said in press conference on
Tuesday.
Zambrano Lozano, who was named to the job on Thursday after
the sudden death of former CEO Lorenzo Zambrano last Monday,
said the company's vision and strategy would remain much the
same under its new management.
Fernando Gonzalez, newly appointed as Chief Executive, said
that the company will look at opportunities for acquisitions as
the cement industry consolidates, but Cemex's priority will be
to reduce leverage and return to financial flexibility.
(Reporting by Christine Murray, Gabriela Lopez and Elinor
Comlay)