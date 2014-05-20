(Adds quotes, details on Cemex credit rating)
MONTERREY May 20 Mexican cement maker Cemex
will seek to regain its investment-grade rating, which was lost
in 2009 after a debt-fueled acquisition spree, the company's new
Chairman Rogelio Zambrano Lozano said on Tuesday.
Zambrano Lozano, who was named to the job on Thursday after
the sudden death of former Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo
Zambrano last Monday, said the company's vision and strategy
would remain much the same under its new management.
"The vision that Cemex has at the moment comes from the same
strategy that we have been following and that we don't intend to
change," he told a news conference.
"Our principal objective is to regain our investment-grade
rating."
Fernando Gonzalez, newly appointed as chief executive, said
that the company will look at opportunities for acquisitions as
the cement industry consolidates, but Cemex's priority will be
to reduce leverage by improving core profit and return to
financial flexibility.
"Exploring opportunities is something we're obligated to
do," he said. "But at the same time, we have said that our
number one priority is to obtain financial flexibility."
Cemex has struggled with large debts and cost-cutting since
former CEO Zambrano's ill-timed $16 billion takeover of
Australian rival Rinker in 2007, when the U.S. housing market
was already months into a downturn.
Its credit rating was downgraded by by Standard & Poor's and
Fitch Ratings and now stands at B-plus, which is four notches
below investment grade.
(Reporting by Christine Murray, Gabriela Lopez and Elinor
Comlay; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)