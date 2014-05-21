MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexican cement company Cemex
on Wednesday named Jose Antonio Gonzalez as its new chief
financial officer, replacing former CFO Fernando Gonzalez, who
was promoted last week to the chief executive role after Cemex's
former CEO suddenly died.
Jose Antonio Gonzalez was previously a finance executive at
Cemex.
Although the company has had to make management changes,
Cemex will continue the strategy laid out by former CEO Lorenzo
Zambrano and seek to regain its investment-grade debt rating,
new CEO Gonzalez said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez)