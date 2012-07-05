MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexican cement maker Cemex
on Thursday launched a debt swap as it struggles with a heavy
debt burden and a stagnant construction market.
The company, which presented creditors with details of the
plan last week, hopes the refinancing will give it breathing
room ahead of 2014, when it has $7.25 billion in debt due to
expire.
The exchange offer ends on Aug. 20, Cemex said in a
statement.
Cemex has been working its way out of deep debt obligations
for the past three years after it was swamped by the 2008 U.S.
housing meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to
buy Australian peer Rinker.
Cemex shares closed down 3.1 percent on the New York
Stock Exchange at $6.54. The shares listed on Mexico's stock
exchange were unchanged from Wednesday at 8.79 pesos.