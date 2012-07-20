* Q2 loss $187 mln vs Street view loss $76 mln * Operating EBITDA up 11 pct to $702 mln * Shares jump nearly 6 pct in Mexico By Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY, July 20 Cemex reported its highest quarterly operating core profit in nearly three years on a pickup in its U.S. business, giving investors hope on Friday for a turnaround at the debt-laden Mexican cement maker. Cemex shares soared to their highest level since the end of April as investors shrugged off a wider-than-expected net loss. Second-quarter operating core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 11 percent to $702 million. "That's a big deal," said analyst Robert Wetenhall of RBC Capital Markets in New York. "You've got to look through currencies a little bit, but it was a very good quarter for these guys." Cemex, which is looking to extend the maturity on a chunk of its debt as it struggles with a stagnant construction market, said second-quarter sales rose 1 percent, excluding currency movements, as it benefited from higher prices. The company's U.S. unit posted operating EBITDA of $3 million after seven consecutive quarters of losses, Wetenhall noted. "The U.S. turned a corner, and that's encouraging," he said. Cemex now expects U.S. sales volumes to increase in the high single-digit percentage range this year, compared with a previous outlook of growth in the mid-single digits, Chief Financial Officer Fernando Gonzalez told analysts on a call. "We're optimistic ... we're heading in the right direction," Gonzalez said on a call with media. Cemex ADRs rose 4.9 percent to $7.11 on the New York Stock Exchange. In Mexico, the company's stock was up 5.7 percent at 9.45 pesos. NET LOSS While core profit was positive, weaker local currencies in many of Cemex's important markets meant net sales fell 7 percent in dollar terms. The Monterrey-based company said its second-quarter net loss had narrowed to $187 million from $209 million a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of about $76 million. During the quarter, the company reduced its debt, including perpetual notes, by more than $500 million, to $17.64 billion. Almost 80 percent of Cemex's debt is in U.S. dollars, but less than 20 percent of its revenue comes from the United States. The company, which was swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker, has been working its way out of deep debt obligations for the past three years. Earlier this month, it launched an offer to extend the maturity of a chunk of debt it originally arranged with major creditors in 2009, when it was looking to avoid default. That paper is now slated to expire in February 2014, but Cemex is seeking to extend the expiry to 2017. Part of the exchange offer, which needs 95 percent of the debt holders' support to go ahead, involves a commitment from Cemex to pay down $1 billion in debt by the end of March 2013. The company says it has already identified asset sales that would allow it to pay this sum, and it is also considering sales of minority stakes in Cemex operations in some countries. The debt exchange offer expires on Aug. 20. Cemex said it had negotiated the terms with creditors that hold about 50 percent of the debt subject to the exchange offer. "The debt exchange is the next step, and it looks like the outlook (for the company) has made an important turn for the better, finally," said analyst Carlos Hermosillo of Banorte-Ixe in Mexico City.