MEXICO CITY, April 10 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, has completed a $650 million financing deal for two large wind power plants in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, the company said on Thursday, as it seeks to secure cheaper electricity.

The financing covers two 126 megawatt wind farms, with construction set to begin in the second quarter of this year, the Monterrey-based company said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)