(Adds comments from CEO in analyst conference call)
By Gabriela Lopez and Elinor Comlay
MONTERREY/MEXICO CITY Feb 4 Mexico's Cemex on
Thursday set ambitious asset sales and debt-cutting targets and
reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit, triggering a rally in
its beaten-down shares.
Cemex, which plans to sell a further $1 billion to $1.5
billion in assets and cut debt by $2 billion by the end of next
year, has been reaping rewards from a cost-cutting effort that
is part of a longer-term bid to regain its investment-grade
rating.
Shares in Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement
companies, rose over 15 percent in morning trade after falling
30 percent from the end of the third quarter through Wednesday
on concern currency volatility would hurt Cemex revenues.
Still, the asset divestment goal is ambitious for Cemex,
which has so far sold just $700 million of an original $1
billion to $1.5 billion it said a year ago it hoped to sell by
mid-2016.
The new asset-sales target set on Thursday is in addition to
the 2015 target, Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez told
analysts on a call. Some assets may include real estate, he
said, without elaborating about businesses up for sale.
Analysts questioned whether further market volatility might
prompt Monterrey-based Cemex to rethink this strategy, but
Gonzalez said he is confident the company can get "reasonable
prices" for the businesses.
"We are not in a position to divest at inconvenient prices,"
he said, adding, "We have shown it can be done in moments of
uncertainty and we will continue to do it this year."
FULL-YEAR PROFIT
Cemex reported net quarterly profit of $144 million against
a $178 million loss in the year-earlier quarter. For 2015, it
earned $75 million, its first full-year profit since 2009.
The company, which operates in 50 countries and has more
than 80 percent of its $15.3 billion total debt denominated in
dollars, said currency volatility caused a slight dip of 4
percent in its core profit, but that was also better than
analysts' expectations.
Analysts expressed some concern that the company's
debt-cutting plan does not go far enough.
Jefferies analyst Mike Betts wrote that Cemex's balance
sheet remains stretched, noting the leverage ratio rose to 5.21
from 5.19 a year earlier.
Credit Suisse's Vanessa Quiroga said that for shareholders
to see more value "in a reasonable time frame, Cemex should be
more aggressive in its debt reductions."
Gonzalez expressed confidence the leverage ratio will
improve and core profit will grow this year, helped by lower
currency volatility.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by David Evans and W
Simon)