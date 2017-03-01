(Updates with Cemex comment, context, stock price)
MEXICO CITY, March 1 Mexico's Cemex
, one of the world's largest cement producers, is open to
providing quotes to supply the raw materials for U.S. President
Donald Trump's promised border wall, its chairman told Reforma
newspaper on Wednesday.
Trump repeated on Tuesday a vow that he would soon start
building a barrier along the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200 km)
U.S.-Mexico border to prevent illegal immigrants and drugs
crossing north.
"We will gladly do it," Cemex board chairman Rogelio
Zambrano told the newspaper, when asked if the company would
provide a estimate for supplying cement to companies that end up
working on the controversial project, potentially worth billions
of dollars.
Cemex shares rose more than 6 percent and were the highest
performing on the Mexican exchange on Wednesday, outperforming
the IPC index which was up 1.3 percent. It was the best
one day percent gain in nearly a year for Cemex.
Zambrano said it was not known which companies might
participate or the likely demand for cement for the wall, the
newspaper reported.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said on Friday
it will release a request on or about March 6 asking companies
for prototype ideas for a wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican
border.
A Cemex spokesman echoed Zambrano's comments, adding that
the company provided construction materials rather than engaging
in construction in the United States and no one had approached
Cemex asking it for materials.
"If one of our clients asks us for a quote for materials, we
have the responsibility to do it," the spokesman said.
Trump has consistently said Mexico will ultimately pay for
the new wall, while Mexican officials have firmly rejected that
idea.
Much of the border already features some kind of physical
barrier in addition to other security measures.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Alistair Bell)