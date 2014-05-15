MONTERREY May 15 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's leading cement makers, said on Thursday CFO Fernando Gonzalez will take over as CEO after the sudden death of Lorenzo Zambrano.

Rogelio Zambrano Lozano, 57, board member since 1987 and a cousin of the late CEO, will take over as chairman of the board, Cemex added in a statement, as the company separates the dual roles that Zambrano held. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)