MEXICO CITY May 5 Mexico's central bank on
Friday sold all of the $200 million it had offered in a renewal
of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 62 days, with demand
more than three times supply in the auction that aims to support
the peso.
The bank sold $1 billion at the start of March in the first
of a series of auctions for the hedge contracts, offering
maturities ranging from 30 to 360 days. The instruments are
similar to non-deliverable forwards that pay in pesos.
The transaction on Friday renews the second tranche of the
March auction that offered a weighted exchange rate of 19.6177
pesos per dollar. The new expiration date is July 6.
The peso did not move significantly following the
auction, trading at about 19.05 per dollar, or slightly weaker
from Thursday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise November election win
sent the peso to a record low as he threatened to rip up the
North American Free Trade Agreement, but the peso has since
recovered.
