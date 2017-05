MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Most of Mexico's central bankers see weakening economic growth and tame inflation, but they said they saw risks that global financial volatility could increase and hit the sharply depreciated peso.

Central bank board members voted 5 to 0 at their Oct. 29 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record low of 3.0 percent, minutes showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper)