MEXICO CITY Nov 15 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday nominated the head of the government's exporter bank Alejandro Diaz de Leon to take a place on the country's central bank board, according to the Senate's daily gazette.

Diaz de Leon is well known to international investors from when he previously ran the finance ministry's debt office. He would replace outgoing member Manuel Sanchez. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Miguel Gutierrez)