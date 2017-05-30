MEXICO CITY May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Carstens said he believed that inflation would decelerate strongly at the start of 2018 and slowly converge toward the central bank's 3 percent target rate as the year progresses. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo)