MEXICO CITY, July 1 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday announced a new calendar for monetary policy announcements during the second half of this year, moving them closer to the dates of Federal Reserve meetings to give board members more details on U.S. policy.

The Mexican central bank will now announce its monetary policy decisions on July 30, September 21, October 29 and December 17, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)