MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's central bank is
expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday with
inflation at a record low and economic growth sluggish, but
policymakers could hint they are prepared to raise borrowing
costs once the U.S. Federal Reserve moves rates up.
All 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters last Thursday forecast
that the Banco de Mexico would hold its key lending rate
at a historic low of 3.00 percent.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged
but dropped a strong hint that it could raise them at its next
meeting in December.
Mexican central bank policymakers have suggested they could
lift borrowing costs, once the Fed hikes, in order to support
the country's peso currency, which has hit successive
record lows this year on prospects that higher U.S. interest
rates will sap demand for higher-yielding -- but risker --
emerging markets securities.
Last week's Reuters poll showed that analysts had retreated
from earlier expectations that the Mexican central bank would
lift rates in December, instead predicting a 25 basis point hike
during the first three months of 2016.
But yields on short term Mexican interest rate swaps
jumped since Wednesday as investors increased bets on a
25 basis point hike by the Fed in December.
Policymakers have expressed concerns that the peso's sharp
fall against the dollar could fan upward price pressures, but
annual inflation slowed to a new record low of 2.47 percent in
the 12 months through mid-October.
Furthermore, the peso has recovered from a record low in
late September while foreign holdings of Mexican peso bonds have
held near record highs.
Meanwhile, economic growth has been muted by uneven factory
output and economists have dialed back expectations for economic
growth this year from estimates above 3 percent early this year
to 2.22 percent, according to a poll from Banamex last week.
The central bank is due to issue its latest monetary policy
statement at 1 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle Editing by W
Simon)