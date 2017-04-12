MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexico's central bank board was unanimous in its decision to hike interest rates to a nearly 8-year high, and most members thought they had hiked rates enough given recent shocks to the economy, minutes showed on Wednesday.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to raise the bank's key rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent at their March 30 meeting, the minutes showed. (Reporting by Mexico newsroom)