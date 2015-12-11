MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexico's central bank on Friday said it sold all $200 million on offer in an auction after the peso fell to a fresh low on an oil price slump and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates next week.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 17.4117 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Alexandra Alper)