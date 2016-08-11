MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Thursday, flagging a weaker growth outlook after aggressively hiking rates in its prior decision to keep a depreciated peso from hitting inflation.

The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 4.25 percent, as expected by all 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week, after a unanimous 50-basis-point hike in June. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)