BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Thursday, flagging a weaker growth outlook after aggressively hiking rates in its prior decision to keep a depreciated peso from hitting inflation.
The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 4.25 percent, as expected by all 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week, after a unanimous 50-basis-point hike in June. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)