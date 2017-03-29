BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday it had transferred 321.7 billion pesos ($17 billion) of its 2016 surplus to the federal government, which will help the country pay down debt this year.
The central bank said in a statement its total surplus in 2016 was 535.3 billion pesos, of which it channeled nearly 6.6 billion pesos into its capital reserve. It also set aside some 207 billion pesos into reserves in case the peso appreciates.
($1 = 18.7767 pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.