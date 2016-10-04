MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's central bank said on
Monday that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has
decided to include the bank's interbank equilibrium interest
rate of 28 days denominated in Mexican pesos in its list of swap
contracts.
In 2015, the central bank determined that the 28-day TIIE
swaps, the main local derivative, would be negotiated only in
markets and platforms recognized by local financial authorities,
part of a change in its operating rules.
"These are important actions to strengthen risk management
in the markets where derivative transactions take place,
promoting the healthy development of the financial system," said
the central bank said in a statement.
The decision also reflects initiatives by financial
authorities of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing
economies designed to strengthen the derivatives market, the
bank added.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)