MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that a new local foreign exchange committee to promote market discipline and ethics will be operating by the end of 2017.

The bank announced the committee and a new code of conduct governing foreign exchange and bond trading on Wednesday, in the wake of a probe by Mexico's anti-trust agency into collusion by major banks to fix prices in central bank debt auctions.

