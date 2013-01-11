MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Mexican supermarket chain
Grupo Comercial Chedraui said on Friday it expects
2013 revenue to increase by 11 to 13 percent, helped by the
planned opening of 20 new stores.
Chedraui, Mexico's third-biggest retailer, said in a
statement that sales at stores open at least a year should also
increase by around 3 to 4 percent in Mexico.
The company said it expects U.S. same-store sales to
increase by between 1 and 2 percent in dollar terms.
Chedraui expects to invest the equivalent of 5 percent of
its revenue in 2013, according to the statement.
The chain had 232 stores in Mexico and the United States at
the end of September.