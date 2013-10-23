MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexican supermarket chain
Grupo Comercial Chedraui said on Wednesday its third-quarter
profit rose 2.5 percent, helped by new store openings.
Chedraui, Mexico's third biggest retailer by
sales, said it earned 381 million pesos ($29 million) in the
July-September period, compared with 372 million pesos in the
same period in 2012.
The company said third-quarter revenue rose 2.8 percent to
16.2 billion pesos, helped by 16 new stores opened in the last
12 months in Mexico.
Same-store sales, sales at stores open at least a year, in
Mexico fell 4 percent from the year-earlier quarter, while
same-store sales in the United States rose 0.2 percent, Chedraui
said.
Chedraui shares were down 1.7 percent at 41.75 pesos after
it reported its results.