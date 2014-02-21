MEXICO CITY Feb 21 Lower financing costs and a
pickup in sales from stores in the United States helped Mexican
supermarket chain Chedraui to a 15.7 percent increase in its
fourth-quarter profit, the company said on Friday.
Chedraui, Mexico's No. 4 supermarket chain by
number of stores, reported a profit of 435 million pesos ($33
million) compared to a profit of 376 million pesos in the
October-December period a year earlier.
Chedraui's profit benefited from an 18.3 percent drop in its
financing costs, while revenue rose 3.8 percent to 18.4 billion
pesos.
Sales at stores open at least a year in Mexico, where
consumer spending slowed last year, rose just 0.5 percent, while
same-store sales in the United States rose 2.4 percent.
Chedraui opened 13 new stores in 2013 to end the year with
256 stores, of which 45 are in the United States.