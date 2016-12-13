MEXICO CITY Dec 12 China and Mexico pledged on
Monday to deepen ties at a meeting between their top diplomats
following last month's U.S. presidential election victory of
Donald Trump, who has tested Washington's relationship with both
countries.
Before arriving in Mexico on Sunday, Chinese State
Councillor Yang Jiechi met with members of Trump's team in New
York, including his pick for national security adviser, retired
Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn.
Mexico has been exploring ways to lessen its economic
dependence on the United States out of fear that access to its
No. 1 trade partner will be restricted by policies under Trump,
who promises to protect American jobs from going outside the
country.
Yang's meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz
Massieu included discussions of enhancing trade and investment
ties, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as well as
improving flight connections between the two countries.
"They agreed to deepen mutual trust and develop the
bilateral dialogue about subjects of mutual interest via the
Mexico-China Strategic Dialogue," the ministry said, without
giving more details.
After his meeting with Ruiz Massieu, Yang had a "courtesy
visit" with President Enrique Pena Nieto.
The Chinese government has bristled at Trump's moves in
recent days, protesting his decision to accept a telephone call
from Taiwan's president and voicing concern after a weekend
interview on "Fox News Sunday" in which Trump questioned whether
the United States had to stick with a "one China" policy. China
considers Taiwan a renegade province.
Mexico's relationship with China appeared to cool after Pena
Nieto scrapped high-profile rail and retail projects that were
supposed to usher in a new era of business between the
manufacturing rivals.
But Mexico last week awarded two deepwater oil blocks to
China's Offshore Oil Corporation during a historic auction that
was part of the country's energy reform.
"The China-Mexico relationship is back on again," said Evan
Ellis, a research professor at the U.S. Army War College who
specializes in China's presence in Latin America.
"The election of President Trump and the associated threat
to NAFTA probably was one driver for (Pena Nieto) to position
Mexico to diversify its foreign economic engagements," Ellis
added.
Trump has vowed to renegotiate or scrap the North American
Free Trade Agreement, a trade deal important to Mexico, which
includes the United States and Canada.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Frank Jack Daniel;
Editing by Peter Cooney)