April 6 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex this
month will begin increasing exports to China by 30,000 barrels a
day, the head of Pemex said on Saturday.
The two-year agreement between Pemex and China's Sinopec
was signed in January, Pemex Chief Executive Emilio
Lozoya said at a press conference in Sanya, China.
"This represents a landmark in the history of Pemex, since
it is the first long-term contract of its kind signed with a
Chinese company," Lozoya said.
The level of exports to China could increase over time as
part of the agreement, he added.
Pemex sends most of its oil to Mexico's largest trade
partner, the United States.
The oil company in 2012 exported an average of 1.256 million
barrels a day, of which 85,000 barrels a day went to Asia.
Lozoya was at a press conference with Mexico's President
Enrique Pena Nieto, who is on an official visit in China.
Pena Nieto and Pemex signed two separate agreements with
Xinxing Cathay International Group and China National
Petroleum Company for academic and technological cooperation.
At the same event, China's government signed an agreement of
understanding with Mexican steel company Altos Hornos de Mexico
.
The agreement between Pemex and the Chinese companies comes
as Pena Nieto prepares to launch a major overhaul of the Mexican
energy sector this year, aimed at making Pemex more efficient.
The Mexican oil industry has been hampered by
under-investment and legal prohibitions on private
participation.