By Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico has revoked a $3.75
billion high-speed rail contract from a China-led consortium
after its uncontested bid prompted an outcry from lawmakers,
souring a state visit to Beijing next week by President Enrique
Peña Nieto.
After the contract to build the link was awarded on Monday,
opposition politicians accused the government of favoring the
group led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd,
the sole bidder.
Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry, which has
defended the bidding process, said on Friday it expects to
re-run the tender in late November under the same terms, and
would keep it open for six months to enable all interested
parties to participate.
"The president wants this project which is so important for
Mexico to not be questioned, to have absolute clarity,"
Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said. "We expect more
participation from train makers in the new tender."
China Railway Construction can take part in the new tender
and could be eligible for compensation since Mexico's government
withdrew the contract, he added.
French engineering group Alstom SA and Canada's
Bombardier Inc said they would consider taking part in
the new tender.
INVESTMENT FOCUS
Since Peña Nieto took office in late 2012, he has tried to
forge closer ties with China after years of rivalry between the
two countries seeking to supply the U.S. market.
Announcing the contract on Monday, Mexico's government said
the 210-km (130-mile) line to connect Mexico City and the
central city of Querétaro would cost an estimated 50.82 billion
pesos ($3.74 billion), which includes the construction and five
years of operations.
The proposal came with a 20-year, China government-backed
credit to cover most of the project's value, at interest rates
below those available even to Mexico's government.
News of the contract's cancellation helped to drag down
stocks in Shanghai on Friday and it came as an embarrassment for
Peña Nieto ahead of his trip to China.
He is also due to unveil a joint investment fund with China,
which has so far invested a tiny fraction in Mexico of the
billions of dollars it has spent in Latin America as a whole.
The fund could be worth up to $5 billion, officials say.
China's CSR Corp Limited and China
Railway Construction, both involved in the bid, could not
immediately be reached for comment by Reuters. Chinese financial
news magazine Caixin, however, reported that both companies said
they were unaware of the news and surprised when contacted for
confirmation.
Shares in China Railway Construction slid nearly 5 percent
after the news in their biggest drop since June 2013.
MORE TIME
Opposition lawmakers on Thursday questioned Ruiz Esparza
over the deal, accusing the government of providing information
to help the Chinese-led consortium and its Mexican partners.
Senators asked how 16 companies had pulled out of the
bidding on such a prestigious project. Javier Corral of the
center-right National Action Party (PAN) accused the government
of sharing information with the winning team ahead of time.
Ruiz Esparza denied the accusations, but barely an hour
later, the government said it would revoke the contract.
Senator Francisco Burquez, a PAN legislator who had attacked
the deal, said he believed the about-face was due to domestic
political pressure and media reports that noted Mexican winners
of the bid were friends of Peña Nieto, but not outside
intervention.
"I don't see anything beyond this," he told Reuters, calling
the cancellation a major victory for transparency in Mexico.
Germany's Siemens AG and Bombardier were among
the companies to express an interest in the project, which is
meant to move 27,000 passengers daily from Queretaro at speeds
of up to 300 km per hour (186 mph).
Siemens' Mexico rail chief told Reuters last month that the
company, along with Bombardier and Alstom, had asked for more
time to prepare a bid, a request he said was denied by the
Transport Ministry.
An Alstom spokeswoman said the group would consider a tender
relaunch, but would need six to eight months to draw up an
offer. Bombardier spokesman Marc Laforge said the company would
look into it "with interest."
Siemens declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City,
Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Natalie Huet in Paris, Georgina Prodhan
in Berlin and Allison Martell in Toronto; editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques, Kieran Murray and G Crosse)