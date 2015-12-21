(Corrects Dec. 17 story to change steel type from "cold-rolled"
MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Mexico's Economy Ministry is
launching an anti-dumping investigation into imports of
corrosion resistant steel from China and Taiwan, the government
said on Thursday.
Steel company Ternium requested the investigation in
September, saying that imports from China and Taiwan increased
sharply between January 2012 and April 2015 and that hurt local
producers, the government said.
Mexico has taken steps to protect its struggling steel
industry this year, including introducing new import duties,
anti-dumping quotas and enhancing customs controls to enforce
the quotas.
The Economy Ministry said in September it would investigate
imports of steel wire rod from China.
