MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Mexico's Economy Ministry is launching an anti-dumping investigation into imports of corrosion resistant steel from China and Taiwan, the government said on Thursday.

Steel company Ternium requested the investigation in September, saying that imports from China and Taiwan increased sharply between January 2012 and April 2015 and that hurt local producers, the government said.

Mexico has taken steps to protect its struggling steel industry this year, including introducing new import duties, anti-dumping quotas and enhancing customs controls to enforce the quotas.

