(Corrects to say China Telecom parent, not China Telecom, is
studying investment in first paragraph)
MEXICO CITY Jan 17 China Telecommunications
Corporation, the parent of China's third-largest carrier, is
studying a possible investment in Mexico, a company spokesman
said on Saturday, a day after Reuters reported that the
subsidiary is preparing a possible bid for Mexico's new $10
billion mobile broadband network.
The spokesman for subsidiary China Telecom Corp Ltd
did not comment directly on the Reuters story but said
in an emailed statement that its unlisted parent China
Telecommunications was doing a preliminary study on an
investment opportunity in Mexico.
Reuters, citing sources, reported on Friday that China
Telecom is looking for Mexican partners to join it in a
consortium for the mobile broadband project, with up to several
billion dollars of financing already secured from Chinese
state-controlled banks.
The proposed network is part of a wider reform designed to
break billionaire Carlos Slim's hold on the Mexican telecoms
business and to improve poor broadband penetration levels.
(Reporting by Christine Murray in Mexico City and Gerry Shih in
Beijing; Editing by Frances Kerry and Miral Fahmy)