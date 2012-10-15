GENEVA Oct 15 Mexico filed a complaint at the
World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday to challenge China's
support for its clothing and textile industries, the WTO said in
a statement.
The wide-ranging complaint cites exemptions from income tax,
value-added tax and municipal taxes; discounts on loans, land
rights and electricity prices; support for the cotton sector;
and cash payments from government agencies.
By launching the legal process, Mexico has triggered a
60-day window for China to resolve the dispute by giving a
satisfactory explanation or otherwise meeting its concerns.
After that, Mexico could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the case
in the hope of forcing China to change its laws.