* Accuses China of offering tax breaks, exemptions
* Fourth Mexican complaint against China at the WTO
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Oct 15 Mexico has accused China of
breaking World Trade Organization rules by giving tax breaks and
other favorable deals to its own clothing and textile
businesses, the global trade body said on Monday.
Mexico filed a complaint with the WTO saying Beijing was
effectively subsidizing Chinese companies in those sectors by
exempting them from income taxes, value-added taxes and
municipal taxes, the organization said in a statement.
Other Chinese support that Mexico said broke WTO regulations
included cash payments from government agencies and discounts on
loans, land rights and electricity prices.
It was Mexico's fourth WTO complaint against China, a
competitor in many sectors including clothing and textiles.
China's use of subsidies and its failure to disclose them to
the WTO have been the subject of strong criticism, especially
from the United States.
The brief WTO statement announcing the latest dispute did
not provide details about the size of the alleged Chinese
support or its impact on Mexico's trade.
Trade diplomats were not immediately available to comment on
the case at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva.
Mexico's textile (CANAINTEX) and clothing industry (CANAIVE)
associations, in a joint statement, called Mexico's official
complaint "a highly important move."
"The existence of subsidies in China, which violate WTO
regulations, give producers from that country an unfair
advantage, distort international markets and seriously damage
Mexican industry," they said.
Under WTO rules, China has 60 days to resolve the dispute by
explaining its actions or changing its behavior. If no deal is
reached, Mexico could ask the WTO to rule on the case.
In December 2011, Mexico and China signed off on a series a
trade agreements that sought to protect Latin America's second
largest economy from cheap Chinese imports.
The treaty - negotiated over a period of seven years -
formed part of China's conditions for entering the WTO.
Under terms of the agreement, Mexico placed fixed tariffs of
up to 1000 percent on products including textiles, shoes and
toys, all vulnerable to being undercut by cheaper Chinese
imports. The tariffs gradually decreased to zero by December
2011.
In January 2009, Mexico challenged grants, loans and
incentives that Beijing offered Chinese companies. The United
States and Guatemala filed identical cases against China at the
time, but none progressed to the litigation stage.
In January this year, Mexico, together with the European
Union and the United States, won a WTO case against China's
restrictions on exports of raw materials.
Last month the United States launched a WTO complaint
against Chinese car exports. China hit back with its own suit,
saying U.S. duties targeting export-promoting subsidies
themselves broke WTO rules.