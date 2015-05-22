MEXICO CITY May 21 The Chinese company at the
helm of a consortium that won a $3.75 billion high-speed rail
contract last year which was later revoked will be compensated
almost 20 million pesos ($1.31 million), a transport ministry
official said on Thursday.
The contract, for which the consortium led by China Railway
Construction Corp Ltd (CRCC) was the only bidder,
was abruptly revoked last fall shortly after it was awarded.
Days later, the government became embroiled in a conflict of
interest scandal when it emerged that the wife of President
Enrique Pena Nieto was in the process of acquiring a house from
one of the Mexican companies in the consortium.
Earlier this year, after the Mexican government relaunched
the bid and then canceled it for a second time citing budget
cuts, the CRCC gave the SCT a list of costs incurred during the
tender and requested compensation.
Yuriria Mascott, a deputy minister at Mexico's
Communications and Transport Ministry, told reporters on
Thursday that the government had completed an analysis of CRCC's
costs.
"The legal team informed me that what is to be expected is
almost 20 million (pesos)" in compensation, she said.
($1 = 15.2099 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Jean Luis Arce; Writing
by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Stephen Coates)