MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexican live events company CIE said on Tuesday it has signed a five-year contract to host Formula One races in Mexico starting in 2015.

CIE said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that the deal was still subject to final negotiations. It did not provide terms of the deal.

Races will be held at the Rodriguez Brothers race track in Mexico City, which last hosted a Formula One race in 1992. The 2.7-mile (4.4 km) track can seat 32,000 spectators, according to its website. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Peter Galloway)