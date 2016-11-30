MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An hour's
drive from the hustle and bustle of Mexico City, paved roads
give way to dust, snaking up hills dotted with cornfields and
wildflowers.
Carolina, 36, moved to this eastern suburb, Chimalhuacán,
four years ago so her family could own land.
But at least once a week, she is stuck waiting outside her
cinderblock home for a water truck to chug its slow way to her
doorstep, one of tens of thousands of people living on the edges
of Mexico's urban megalopolis who have no running water.
"It's because the government doesn't want to spend on us...
They don't want us," said Carolina, who declined to provide her
last name.
Her plight, and those of her neighbors, shows the struggle
of expanding urbanization in one of the world's biggest cities,
placing a burden on government resources and leaving families
stranded without basic services.
People started moving to this neighborhood of Santa Maria
about 20 years ago to escape higher rents closer to Mexico City,
and the pace of new dwellings picked up in the past decade.
But families had to wait until 2015 to receive electricity,
and running water for everyone is not expected to come until at
least the end of next year.
Sewage systems are also lacking, and the streets overflow
with foul-smelling water in heavy rain, leading to a risk of
infection and disease.
Cecilia Gayta, 37, a local political volunteer, is fighting
for the community to get state funds to install water tanks.
She estimated that some 90,000 people live in the area and
lack basic water services.
"Unfortunately, the government does not pay attention to
us," Gayta told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
MISUSE OF WATER
Jacobo Espinoza Hilario, who works on water issues for the
International Habitat Coalition, a nonprofit network that deals
with housing issues, said part of the problem is the government
not enforcing regulations for new developments, especially those
on hilltops that could replenish badly depleted aquifers below.
Refilling aquifers becomes more difficult when housing is
built on what were once green, unoccupied hills.
Those new homes also put pressure on the existing water and
sewage resources that are already stretched thin, he said.
"I say these new settlements are doubly damaging," Espinoza
Hilario said. "There should be a human right to water ... but it
is difficult to comply with this right in a city that misuses
its water."
Despite the heavy downpours that come each rainy season,
Mexico City has long struggled with providing enough water for
some 21 million people in the greater metropolitan area.
Built on the bed of lakes that were drained by the Spanish
who conquered the Aztec capital, the city faces acute water
shortages despite sitting in a basin that is regularly flooded.
With an irrigation infrastructure that has suffered from
years of under-investment and neglect, the city relies heavily
on pumping up water from underground aquifers.
While laws exist to limit drilling of new wells and prevent
overuse, Espinoza Hilario said aquifers are around 300 percent
overexploited, with extraction fast outpacing replenishment.
This forces the government to pipe in water from dozens of
miles away to reach the city's 7,300-foot (2,225 meters)
altitude, an expensive and complicated feat.
Enrique Garduño Ruiz, director of Chimalhuacan's water
authority, agrees that part of the problem is illegal
settlements such as the Santa Maria neighborhood, where people
moved without authorization under official development plans.
The land had been used for agriculture and lacked any
infrastructure. It was also the subject of dispute between two
municipalities, Chimalhuacan and San Vicente Chicoloapan, and
neither took responsibility until Chimalhuacan won the rights in
2010.
Since then, the water authority, called ODAPAS (the
Decentralized Organization for Running Water, Sewage and
Sanitation), started digging wells and installing tanks and
pipes, Garduño Ruiz said.
He estimated that out of the neighborhood's population of
some 12,000 families, or 60,000 people, more than half now
receive running water from two installed large water tanks, with
two more tanks set to become operational "soon".
RAINWATER COLLECTION
The city also has enough money to install one more tank next
year, providing water to everyone by the end of 2017, he said.
The tanks vary in size, some holding about 300,000 liters and
others as much as 650,000 liters of water.
But Garduño Ruiz said the city government still struggles
with provision of services, since fewer than a third of those
who get running water pay for it.
And each week brings more new arrivals flocking to areas
like Santa Maria in search of cheap land and affordable living.
"Many people work for informal businesses and earn 50, 60
pesos ($2.47, $2.97) a day, which is enough for their food, not
to pay for services," he said.
"As a city, we can't ourselves resolve these problems of
salaries and of work; it's more complicated."
He frets about the future, as Mexico City and the
surrounding valley drain groundwater more quickly than it can be
replaced.
Some studies show that Chimalhuacan only has a guarantee of
enough water until 2050, forcing the government to consider new
measures, such as rainwater collection.
"Yes, of course I'm worried," he said.
