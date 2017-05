(Removes incorrect mention of Q1 2015 profit)

MEXICO CITY, April 27 Latin America's biggest Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit rose 9.3 percent.

The company reported a quarterly profit of 2.398 billion pesos ($139 million).

($1 = 17.29 pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Gabriela Lopez and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)