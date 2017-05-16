MEXICO CITY May 16 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday it has abandoned plans to acquire certain territories in the United States after thorough analysis and negotiations with The Coca Cola Company.

Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa), said it would continue evaluating acquisitions of other available territories currently operated by Coca-Cola's Bottling Investments Group.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Nick Zieminski)