By Adriana Barrera
| MEXICO CITY, Sept 6
MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's agriculture
ministry will spend up to 90 million pesos($6.80 million) on a
coffee hedging program next season aimed at shielding farmers
against a further drop in market prices, a senior official said
on Friday.
The price of the most-traded arabica futures contract
has fallen more than 60 percent since peaking above $3 per pound
in 2011, just as production costs are shooting up in Mexico and
across Central America due to the spread of a tree-killing
fungus known as coffee leaf rust.
During the upcoming 2013/2014 harvesting season, which kicks
off in October, participating farmers will be able to hedge
their crops via futures contracts in which the government will
pick up 85 percent of the farmers' hedging costs.
"This is about protecting farmers from any drop in prices,"
Belisario Dominguez, head of productivity and technological
development for the agriculture ministry, told Reuters.
"We would hope that all or the majority (of coffee farmers)
will participate," he added.
As many as 180,000 government-registered Mexican coffee
farmers are eligible for the program, he added, so long as they
buy the subsidized hedges for a minimum of 369 60-kg bags.
Even as Mexican and Central American coffee farmers brace
for lower output during the 2013/2014 season and beyond due in
large part to the fungal outbreak, arabica prices have edged
down on growing supplies from major producers outside the
region.
($1 = 13.2405 Mexican pesos)
(Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David
Gregorio)