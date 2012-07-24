MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Tuesday reported its second-quarter profit f ell by 1 . 3 pe rcent.

The company, a joint venture of The Coca-Cola Co and Mexican retailer Femsa, said second-quarter profit sl ipped to 2. 7 1 3 b i llion pesos ($ 20 3 m i llion) from 2. 7 4 9 b i llion pesos in the year-earlier period.