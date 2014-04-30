MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit fell 5 percent.

The company reported a first-quarter profit of 2.310 billion pesos ($177 million), compared to a profit of 2.434 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)